At least four injured in accident at chemical plant in Germany — portal

BERLIN, October 8. /TASS/. At least four people were injured as a result of an accident at the galvanizing plant of the company Schnar Oberflachentechnik in Mainaschaff (the federal state of Bavaria) in southern Germany, the portal Main-Echo reported.

According to its information, a chemical reaction occurred after a metal part fell into a vat of nitric acid, producing a yellowish cloud. It was initially suspected that the cloud could be toxic. In this regard, residents of the nearby city of Aschaffenburg were advised to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed and avoid the streets. The restrictions have now been lifted.

At least four people were injured in the accident. Earlier reports mentioned two injured individuals. Initial measurements taken at the scene and several kilometers away, as the portal emphasizes, detected no contaminants in the air. The fire service conducted several measurements.

Approximately 300 firefighters, 50 emergency service personnel and 15 police officers were deployed to the scene. In addition to fire engines, personnel with specialized equipment for hazardous material decontamination were on site. The exact cause of the incident has not yet been determined.

The company Schnar Oberflachentechnik, which owns the approximately 30,000 square meter plant, has been operating in Mainaschaff since 1958 and specializes in designing systems for chemical, galvanic and mechanical surface treatment, the Main-Echo portal noted.