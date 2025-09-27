Ukrainian forces attempt to attack oil facility in Chuvash Region — Nikolayev

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian drones attacked an oil pumping station in Russia’s Chuvash Region, Governor Oleg Nikolayev reported.

"This morning, Ukrainian troops attempted to use drones in the Chuvash Region. The strike was carried out on an oil pumping station near the village of Konar," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regional head noted that there were no casualties or threats to the population. "Minor damage was caused [to the facility]. The facility's operations have been suspended," he said, adding that all emergency services are operating at full capacity and the situation is under control. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the region and its residents.