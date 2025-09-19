{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

At least 12 injured in collision between passenger ferry and dry cargo ship in Bosporus

The Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure emphasized that there were no fatalities as a result of the incident, and no environmental pollution occurred

ANKARA, September 19. /TASS/. Twelve people were injured in a collision between the passenger ferry Kamil Say·n and the Panama-flagged dry cargo ship Artvin in the Bosporus Strait.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the injured are passengers of the ferry. "High-speed rescue boats were immediately dispatched to the scene. Following the incident, which resulted in 12 injuries, the passenger vessel docked at the Uskudar pier, where all passengers, including the injured, were evacuated. The Artvin cargo ship was escorted to the Buyukdere Bay under the supervision of a pilot and our patrol boat," the ministry stated.

The ministry emphasized that "there were no fatalities as a result of the incident, and no environmental pollution occurred."

Authorities in the Istanbul province have launched an investigation into the incident.

Tags
Turkey
Natural disasters
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake recorded in Kamchatka
The earthquake occurred 181 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
Read more
Russian MiG-31 jets did not violate Estonian airspace — top brass
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Eight EU countries continue to import Russian gas, EC says
European Commission Spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen emphasized that the EC has no information about the final destination of these supplies
Read more
Russia and India discuss serial construction of large and small NPPs — Rostom
The Russian nuclear corporation also confirmed reports from September 15 that the status of the Paks 2 NPP construction was discussed with Hungarian partners during the IAEA conference
Read more
Putin describes future generation of Russian politicians
The Russian president specified that these people are the ones who have no fear in their service to the Motherland
Read more
Russia advances at two settlements near Kupyansk, recaptures forest — expert
The military expert Andrey Marochko added that in the vicinity of Glushkovka Russian fighters leveled the line of contact and improved the tactical situation.
Read more
Azov militants get drone deliveries of narcotic 'little gifts' — Russian intelligence
He added that the Ukrainian brigade is fed drugs as a means of control, to keep members from running away from duty
Read more
Russia challenges ICAO’s findings on MH17 crash in UN Court of Justice — ministry
Russian diplomats also noted that although the tragedy occurred over 11 years ago, "there is still a long way to go in the quest for truth"
Read more
Ukraine attacks Belgorod Region with more than 100 drones in one day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a civilian was injured when an administrative building was hit
Read more
US in talks with Taliban on return of its military to Bagram airbase — WSJ
US authorities intend to use the base as a launching point for counterterrorism operations
Read more
Press review: Israel risks isolation over Gaza as EU seeks to escalate Ukraine conflict
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 18th
Read more
UN calls for action after Russian kid appears in Ukraine’s extremist database
UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell emphasized that "privacy is vital to children’s agency, dignity and safety and for the exercise of their rights"
Read more
Russian troops advancing after liberating Serebryansky forestry in LPR
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that several militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered to Russian servicemen
Read more
Defense ministry: Russian military aircraft did not violate Estonia’s airspace
Igor Konashenkov told journalists the Russian Defense Ministry refutes claims that Russian aircraft allegedly violated Estonian airspace
Read more
Israel's growing isolation result of its own actions — China Daily
Israel's rejection of the path of negotiation and an end to violence, combined with its unilateral actions, continues to undermine trust and prospects for coexistence, the newspaper said
Read more
UK sanctions Russian IT company Aeza Group, two Georgian businessmen
The UK has also blacklisted two tankers for allegedly delivering Russian oil to the port of Batumi, Georgia
Read more
Threats from East used to mask Western Europe’s catastrophic condition — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, they have to "invent new theses" to keep this Russophobia and Belarusophobia afloat
Read more
Russian finance minister revealed details of Russian-Chinese alternative to Euroclear
Anton Siluanov emphasized that the goal is for Russia's investors to be able to freely buy securities in one country from another, without restrictions and obstacles
Read more
Bodies of 33 Palestinians found after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza in past 24 hours
According to the agency, over the past day, at least 146 individuals sustained wounds
Read more
US breached hosting duties with visa refusal — Moscow’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that the goal is evidently political
Read more
Scientists lift buoy station after 4 years of ocean observation
The station's all equipment has preserved functions and recorded data fully
Read more
Zapad 2025 exercise to practice planning use of nukes, Oreshnik missile — Belarus
The Russia-Belarus strategic drills dubbed Zapad 2025 will run on September 12-16 in Belarus
Read more
Britain creates another military protectorate in Ukraine — expert
Alexander Stepanov noted that London has obstructed the peace process since the start of the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Central Asian countries interested in attracting Russian companies — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat stressed that Russia remains one of the leading trade and economic partners of the Central Asian states
Read more
Growing defense industry spending is not in vain — Putin
The head of state stressed the importance of maintaining social obligations amid the rising defense budget
Read more
Russian athletes won’t be allowed to participate in 2026 Olympics Opening Ceremony
A decision on the Neutral Athletes' participation in the closing ceremony will be made by the IOC during the Olympics
Read more
Houthis report missile strike on military site in Tel Aviv
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree noted that Houthi forces also staged successful drone attacks on the cities of Eilat and Beer Sheva in the south of Israel
Read more
IOC confirms Russians, Belarussians will not participate in Olympic team events
Earlier, the International Ice Hockey Federation approved the groups for the men's and women's tournaments at the 2026 Olympics, and Russian teams were not included
Read more
Substantial destruction of infrastructure, utilities collapse in Gaza City — TV
Local public utilities services have collapsed
Read more
Press review: NATO launches operation Eastern Sentry while US deploys missiles in Germany
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 15th
Read more
Six out of seven nuclear safety criteria violated at ZNPP — IAEA chief
"Ongoing military activity, including attacks very close to the ZNPP site, is deeply concerning," Rafael Grossi said
Read more
Russian military shares special operations experience with CSTO contingents in Kyrgyzstan
Participants observed how modern firearms training is conducted based on current combat experience, witnessed assaults on enemy strongpoints carried out by squads using buggies and dirt bikes, and learned techniques for providing first aid
Read more
Nuclear-powered ships Krasnoyarsk, Omsk hit target in Sea of Okhotsk with missiles
The multipurpose nuclear submarines Krasnoyarsk and Omsk of the Pacific Fleet fired Onyx and Granite cruise missiles
Read more
Claims against Russia regarding drones in Poland aim to derail Ukrainian settlement
The clarifications provided by the Russian Defense Ministry and the facts presented are being ignored, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
UEFA Executive Committee debates easing sanctions against Russia — football official
According to Head of the RFU department of events planning and marketing communications Kirill Tereshin, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Hungary, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan spoke for a full-fledged reinstatement of Russia
Read more
Quake of 5.6 magnitude rocks Chile
The quake originated at a depth of 89 kilometers
Read more
Poland wants no truth in drone incident — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the Russian Defense Ministry announced its readiness to hold consultations with Warsaw
Read more
Trump to soon hear report on incident involving fighter jets in Estonia
The US leader added that he "does not love" this situation
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Trump gives high marks to military parade in Beijing — Chinese Foreign Ministry
The ministry emphasized that the US leader stressed the need for stable long-term interaction with China
Read more
Lavrov-Rubio meeting due on sidelines of 80th UN General Assembly session — Russian envoy
Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, where he will address the meeting on September 27
Read more
FSB prevents smuggling 1,750 kg of cocaine worth over $240 mln
As a result of analyzing data received from foreign partners, on August 29, 2025, a total of 1,500 bricks with drugs were found in a container that arrived with a shipment of bananas on the Cool Emerald ship from the Republic of Ecuador to St. Petersburg
Read more
Russian units advance near five residential localities in DPR, military expert says
Andrey Marochko noted that Ukrainian troops "actively resist"
Read more
Almaz-Antey doubles production of S-350 Vityaz, S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems
A serial production of new types of missile weapons has been mastered
Read more
US oil inventories up 3.9 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy
The current stock level is 3% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year, the department added
Read more
British flattery did little to shift Trump's stance on Ukraine, Israel — media
The US president visited the United Kingdom from September 16-18 for his second state visit, a historic first in modern times
Read more
Russia develops ship tower with fiber-optic drones to combat BACK
The conveyors have pins for attaching fiber-optic drones, which continue to operate in electronic warfare conditions
Read more
Indo-Russian joint venture set to sign its first rifle export contract in 2026 — CEO
Major General Sudhir Kumar Sharma said that over 20 Indian states’ police forces would like to switch to AK-203 rifles, and some states will sign contracts later this year
Read more
EC proposes sanctions against 45 Russian, foreign companies — von der Leyen
The EC President said these companies have been providing direct or indirect support to the Russian military industrial complex
Read more
European accusations of alleged violation of their airspace unfounded — Russian MFA
"No specific circumstances have been cited to support the malicious intent attributed to our country," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
AI data centers could consume 4.4% of all global electricity by 2035 — Bloomberg
As the agency notes, if the AI data-centers were a country, they’d rank fourth in electricity use, just behind China, the US and India
Read more
Singer VASSY to represent US at Intervision instead of Brandon Howard
American musician Brandon Howard will be unable to perform "due to unforeseen family circumstances"
Read more
If US refuses to issue visas, Palestine to join UN General Assembly via video link — envoy
"This meeting will be very important for the country," Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal noted
Read more
Over 5,500 drones detected over Belgorod Region in August-September
The regional government’s website reported that the region is modernizing electronic warfare systems to counter UAV attacks by the Ukrainian military
Read more
Ecuador's president imposes curfew in five provinces over protests
The presidential administration also issued a statement saying that those who resort to acts of terrorism, illegal blocking of roads and organized violence will be punished in accordance with the law
Read more
Press review: Trump resists UK pressure on Russia as China, Brazil arrange Ukraine talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 19th
Read more
Estonian MFA takes issue with Russia's free education offer
The note reminded that Estonia "has a restriction in place prohibiting allowing Estonian youth to take part in events held in Russia or Belarus and associated with the authorities of these states"
Read more
China testing new shipping route via Northern Sea Route — Politico
The vessel's departure is scheduled for September 20
Read more
US must avoid unilateral measures on restricting trade — Xi Jinping
"Recent consultations between teams from both sides reflect the spirit of equality, respect and reciprocity, allow to duly continue the settlement of unresolved issues in relations between the two countries and strive for achieving a mutually beneficial result," the Chinese leader stated
Read more
Zelensky proposes ceasefire and immediate talks, Russia refuses — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister repeated that Putin confirmed his readiness to meet with Zelensky
Read more
Russian Olympic Committee to seek IOC clarification on reinstatement — sports minister
Earlier, IOC Director of National Olympic Committees Relations James Macleod reported that the organization continues to communicate with the ROC on the issue of reinstating its membership
Read more
Russian air defense shots down 1,667 fixed-wing drones in one week — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that over the past week, the Ukrainian forces lost up to 3,330 troops in the Battlegroup Center’s area of responsibility
Read more
Trump not setting conditions for resolving conflict in Ukraine — US NATO Envoy
Commenting on recent drone incidents in Poland, Matthew Whitaker emphasized the need to create a multi-layered and cost-effective air defense system
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more
Kremlin not surprised Trump's emotions running high on Ukraine issue
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Vladimir Putin remains ready to settle the situation diplomatically and is doing a lot toward that end
Read more
Von der Leyen to announce 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Friday — EC
Earlier reports said that the EC intends to speed up Europe's transition away from Russian fossil fuels, considering sanctions the best way to achieve this goal
Read more
Oil export from Russia down to 7.3 mbd in August, revenues fall to $13.5 bln — IEA
Revenues from oil exports amounted to $8.76 bln in August, which is $370 mln lower than in the previous month
Read more
Bion-M biological satellite descent module touches down in Orenburg Region
The spacecraft was launched from Baikonur on August 20
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 1,395 servicemen in special military op zone over past day — top brass
In particular, the Battlegroup Center eliminated over 435 Ukrainian servicemen
Read more
Regional players to take stage, look for solutions themselves without UN reform — Turkey
The international system "is unable to respond to emerging crises due to its specific preferences and management structure," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized
Read more
Russia needs to plan dual-use products output for long-tern perspective — Putin
The Russian president said that currently, during the special military operation, the defense industry's enterprises are operating at their maximum capacity
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about European Commission's 19th sanctions package against Russia
The potential visa restrictions previously reported in the Western media were not mentioned
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
UN's recognition of Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide logical — Palestinian ambassador
Abdel Hafiz Nofal reiterated that Palestine is against the killing of civilians
Read more
NATO Eastern Sentry operation to kick off in Poland, Romania — Finnish president
Speaking of unmanned aerial vehicles potentially entering the country’s airspace, Alexander Stubb noted that Finland is "prepared enough" to deflect this threat
Read more
Putin signs decree to relive Kozak of his duty as deputy presidential administration head
Dmitry Kozak has served in this position since 2020
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Kremlin explains why Oreshnik missile came as surprise
"I am sure that neither of us is even aware right now of any new future developments," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Belarusian MFA declares Czech diplomat persona non grata
The ministry stressed that it was compelled to respond in accordance with diplomatic policy, including regarding the restrictions imposed on the Belarusian embassy in the Czech Republic
Read more
Medvedev slams EU’s Ukraine 'compensation' plan, vows firm Russian response
"The boundless folly of the authors of this project will not absolve them from responsibility or retribution," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Guests evacuated due to forest fire are returning to hotel in Turkey’s Bodrum
None of the guests had been hurt
Read more
Russia knocks out Ukraine from most of village of Shandrigolovo — expert
The Ukrainian army is withdrawing in the direction of the settlements of Alexandrovka and Korovy Yar
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker says Zelensky has a hand in attempt on Trump’s life, Kirk’s killing
Vladimir Zelensky’s regime is capable of killing anyone, Artem Dmitruk said
Read more
Phone conversation between Xi Jinping, Trump constructive — Xinhua
According to the media outlet, the two leaders exchanged sincere opinions on current Sino-US relations and the issues of mutual interest
Read more
IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA
Russia resolutely rejects the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution, the ministry stressed
Read more
EC to unfreeze 550 mln euros for Hungary to overcome veto on sanctions against Russia — FT
According to the publication, to unanimously approve the next sanctions package the EU will have to overcome a potential veto by Hungary and Slovakia that previously expressed their disagreement with the content of the package
Read more
Russia has increased arms production exponentially — Putin
The Russian president underlined that the quality has improved
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Trump refuses to provide Taiwan with $400 million of military aid — WP
A White House representative said that the decision is not final and may be reviewed
Read more
Riyadh loses confidence in US, looks for new security partners — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the agreement may change the balance of power in the region
Read more
Russia to fully replenish oil and gas reserves in 2025-2026
Head of the State Commission on Reserves Igor Shpurov also noted that there have been no particularly large hydrocarbon field discoveries so far this year
Read more
Denmark uses Bornholm to threaten Russia’s security, including Kaliningrad — ambassador
Vladimir Barbin stressed that Denmark's activity in Russia does not go unnoticed
Read more
'Not a drone,' Polish official confirms, citing prosecutor’s office
Tomasz Siemoniak, Polish minister in charge of the republic’s special services, indicated that the incident was the "result of Polish pilots using weapons"
Read more
Russia enters Yampol in Donetsk People’s Republic — expert
Now the fighters of the Russian Federation are entrenched on Partizanskaya and Michurina streets, military expert Andrey Marochko noted
Read more
Number of people detained during protests in France tops 300 — interior minister
Bruno Retailleau said that 134 of them have been placed in custody
Read more
Immigration sensitive issue for Russians, Putin believes
The president said it was possible to consider abolishing the patent system for labor migrants
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Russia’s international reserves hit fresh all-time high of $698.5 bln
As of August 29, Russia’s international reserves totaled $685.5 bln
Read more
At least 12 injured in collision between passenger ferry and dry cargo ship in Bosporus
The Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure emphasized that there were no fatalities as a result of the incident, and no environmental pollution occurred
Read more
Military of Russia, Laos to work on cooperation during Laros-2025 drills
The opening ceremony of the exercises was timed to coincide with the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Laos
Read more