At least 12 injured in collision between passenger ferry and dry cargo ship in Bosporus

ANKARA, September 19. /TASS/. Twelve people were injured in a collision between the passenger ferry Kamil Say·n and the Panama-flagged dry cargo ship Artvin in the Bosporus Strait.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the injured are passengers of the ferry. "High-speed rescue boats were immediately dispatched to the scene. Following the incident, which resulted in 12 injuries, the passenger vessel docked at the Uskudar pier, where all passengers, including the injured, were evacuated. The Artvin cargo ship was escorted to the Buyukdere Bay under the supervision of a pilot and our patrol boat," the ministry stated.

The ministry emphasized that "there were no fatalities as a result of the incident, and no environmental pollution occurred."

Authorities in the Istanbul province have launched an investigation into the incident.