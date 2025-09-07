Chopper crashes in Minnesota killing all on board — TV

NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. A five-seater Robinson R66 helicopter has crashed near Airlake Airport near Lakeville, Minnesota, leaving no survivors, Fox News reported.

After the crash the aircraft caught fire. The helicopter was discovered by emergency services on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. local time (10:45 p.m. Moscow time). The authorities do not yet know how many people were there in the chopper.

Information about the cause of the incident has not yet been provided. The National Transportation Safety Board of the United States will be involved in the investigation of the incident.