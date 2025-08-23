Accomplice in murder of General Moskalik detained in Russia's Saratov Region

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained an accomplice in the murder of Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff, in the Saratov Region. The individual is also implicated in transferring information about Russian Aerospace Forces servicemen to Kiev, the FSB public relations center told TASS.

"The Federal Security Service has detained a Russian citizen, born in 1976, in the territory of the Saratov Region. He is implicated in delivering an improvised explosive device to the Moscow region on the orders of Ukrainian special services. The detonation of this device on April 25, 2025, resulted in the death of deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik," the FSB stated.

According to the intelligence service, the detainee is also implicated in "collecting and transferring information to the enemy regarding servicemen of the Russian Aerospace Forces, as well as leaders and employees of defense industry enterprises, and critical and transport infrastructure facilities in the Saratov Region."

The FSB established that in July 2023, the detainee proactively initiated contact via the WhatsApp messenger with an employee of the Ukrainian special services. In exchange for payment, he agreed to carry out activities against the security of Russia.

The investigative department of the FSB Directorate for the Saratov Region has initiated a criminal case against him under part 3 of article 205.1 (aiding terrorism) and part 6 of article 222.1 (illegal trafficking of explosives or explosive devices) of the Russian criminal code. He has been remanded in custody. The FSB added that investigative actions are currently underway to qualify the detainee's actions under Article 275 of the Russian criminal code (state treason).

Moskalik was killed on April 25 in a car explosion in Balashikha, Moscow Region. Ignat Kuzin was arrested for the murder the next day. Kuzin has a residence permit in Ukraine and was recruited by Ukraine’s Security Service. He was charged with committing crimes under Articles 205, 222.1, 223.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act, illegal trafficking and manufacture of explosives and explosive devices). He fully admitted his guilt and said that he was promised payment of $18,000 for carrying out the terrorist attack.