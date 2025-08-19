More than 60 mountaineers evacuated from peaks of Victory, Khan Tengri in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, August 19. /TASS/. Aircraft of the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry evacuated several groups of mountaineers, including Russian citizens and other foreigners, from the areas of Victory Peak and Khan Tengri Peak in the republic’s Issyk-Kul Region, the ministry told TASS.

"On August 19, 2025, two helicopters of the Kyrgyz Defense Ministry evacuated 62 alpinists from Victory Peak and Khan Tengri Peak in six flights," a ministry spokesman said. Those evacuated included citizens of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, China, and the United Kingdom.

The ministry also reported that a helicopter had evacuated the body of Russian climber Alexey Yermakov from Khan Tengri Peak. In addition, a rescue team was dispatched to assist a Russian citizen stranded in the area of Victory Peak.