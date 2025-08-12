Mount Semeru erupts five more times sending ash plume 4.7 km high

TOKYO, August 12. /TASS/. Five new eruptions of the Mount Semeru volcano have been registered in the province of East Java in central Indonesia, the Antara news agency reported, citing employees at an observation post.

According to them, the volcano sent an ash plume as high as 1,000 meters above its crater, or 4,676 meters above sea level. It is noted that volcanic ash is intensively spreading in the southwestern direction. Indonesia’s Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation advised local residents and visitors to remain cautious and refrain from coming closer than three kilometers to the volcano’s crater due to the risk of the volcano spewing molten rocks.

Mount Semeru is the fourth highest volcano in Indonesia (3,676 meters above sea level) and the highest mountain on Java Island.

The Indonesian archipelago, the largest in the world, is made up of 18,000 islands. It is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, prone to strong seismic activity. There are over 500 volcanoes in Indonesia, including around 130 active ones.