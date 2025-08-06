Fort Stewart shooter was US soldier — Fox News

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. The shooting that took place today at the Fort Stewart military base in Georgia was carried out by a sergeant in the US Armed Forces, Fox News reported.

"The shooter was a soldier, a sergeant, wounding five US soldiers on Fort Stewart. At least two of those five now been taken to hospital by ambulance, treated on the scene initially, but at least two serious enough to be taken by ambulance," a reporter said in a live broadcast.

The shooter's motive is as yet unknown.

Earlier it was reported that the offender was detained and is in custody.

Fort Stewart is one of the largest military bases in America, home to several thousand troops. In January, it was reported that two soldiers were killed in a vehicle accident during drills at the base.