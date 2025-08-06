Ukraine’s army shells Zaporozhye nuke plant’s industrial zone, no injuries

MELITOPOL, August 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled the industrial zone of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), smashing windows in the printing house and the transport workshop, with no injuries reported, the nuclear power station said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Ukrainian armed forces again shelled the industrial zone of Energodar in the area where the transport workshop and the printing house of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant are located. There are no injuries either among the personnel or among civilians. The basic consequences are smashed windows in the buildings of the printing house and the transport workshop," the ZNPP press office said on its Telegram channel.

Specialists are inspecting the territory to find if there is any other damage. The Zaporozhye nuke plant continues operating in normal mode, its safe operation is fully ensured, the press office stressed, adding that radiation levels were normal and there was no threat to people or the environment.

"Unfortunately, this incident is part of a dangerous trend. Ukraine’s shelling of the station’s industrial zone has become more frequent lately. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s administration resolutely condemns these attacks. Shelling in the area of the nuclear power plant is absolutely inadmissible," the press office said.

Throughout the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian army has repeatedly attacked houses and civilian infrastructure facilities of Energodar and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. In particular, Ukrainian drones attacked several times the ZNPP training center with the world’s sole full-scale reactor hall simulator.