Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia’s Far East sends another ash plume 7-km high

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 5. /TASS/. The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano has spewed another high column of ash into the air over the past day, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Telegram.

"Explosions raised volcanic ash as high as seven kilometers [4.3 miles] above sea level," the statement reads. "The ash plume spread 490 kilometers [304.5 miles] to the east and southeast of the volcano."

The Klyuchevskoy Volcano (Klyuchevskaya Sopka) is the tallest active volcano in Eurasia. It is cone-shaped with a summit crater about 700 meters (almost 3,000 feet) wide.

There are about 80 side blast craters and cinder cones on the volcano’s slopes. Klyuchevskaya Sopka is located 30 km from the village of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatsky district, which is home to about 4,500 people. Nearby, the Bezymyanny volcano is also erupting.