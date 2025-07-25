Aircraft malfunction, crew error among possible causes of crash in Russia’s Amur Region

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, July 25. /TASS/. Specialists are considering two likely main causes of an An-24 passenger aircraft crashing in the Amur Region in Russia’s Far East: a technical malfunction or pilot error, regional Governor Vasily Orlov said on his Telegram channel.

"At this time, rescuers and investigators are working on site. There are two main versions of the incident: a technical malfunction being the first one, and the second one is pilot error. Flight data recorders have been recovered, they will be soon delivered to Moscow for decoding," Orlov said.