Man opens fire in Kentucky, wounds people — Reuters

NEW YORK, July 13. /TASS/ Many people were injured in a series of shootings around Lexington (Kentucky, US), and the shooter was killed, Reuters news agency reported.

It quoted The Lexington Herald-Leader as saying that a Kentucky State Police Trooper was shot on Sunday morning at Blue Grass Airport in Fayette County. The armed man then fled to a church, about 27 km away, where many people were shot and wounded.

"Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police. Details are still emerging, and we will share more information as available," Governor Andy Beshear said on X.