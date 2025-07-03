Woman killed, two people injured as UAV debris falls in Lipetsk region

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. UAV debris fell on a private house in the Lipetsk region, killing a woman, two more people were injured, Igor Artamonov, the region's governor, reported.

"UAV debris fell on a private house in the Lipetsk district. Unfortunately, there are casualties. A woman born in 1954 who lived in the house died. Two more people were injured. I express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. The victims are receiving all necessary assistance. According to preliminary information, there is no threat to life. I am leaving for the scene," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Artamonov clarified that signals about UAV debris falling are coming from different areas, and all of them are being immediately checked.