Two dead, 15 injured in explosions on highway in Zhitomir — authorities

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Two people were killed and 15 injured by two blasts in a suburb of Zhitomir in northwestern Ukraine, head of the Zhitomir regional administration Vitaly Bunechko said.

"In the village of Berezina near Zhitomir, two explosions occurred on international highway M-06. Unfortunately, we can confirm information about two dead people, 15 people were injured," he said in a video message posted on the administration's Telegram channel.

According to him, an operational headquarters has been deployed. Authorities are urging residents of the Zhitomir Region to close their windows, reduce their time outdoors and drink more water because of a large-scale fire after the explosions.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported a powerful explosion at a gas station in Zhitomir. After that, the highway to Kiev was blocked. Later it was reported that the explosion occurred in the suburb of Zhitomir - in the village of Berezina. Head of the Glubochitskaya community, to which the village belongs, Sergey Sokolsky said that the explosion, according to preliminary information, occurred in a warehouse of an industrial enterprise.