IN BRIEF: What is known about school shooting in Austrian city of Graz

BERLIN, June 10. /TASS/. Nine people were killed in a shooting attack at a school in the Austrian city of Graz; there are students and an adult person among the victims, Mayor Ekle Kahr told the Austria Press Agency.

The attacker was found dead. According to the local police, he acted alone; his motives remain unclear.

TASS has gathered the key information about the incident.

Circumstances of incident

- The shooting took place at a school in Graz on Tuesday morning hours.

- Police are present at the site of the attack; the school building has been searched.

- The school was evacuated; there is no ongoing threat.

- According to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper, the shooter opened fire in two classrooms at a high school. Police later found him in a school bathroom with no signs of life.

- Graz Mayor Elke Kahr has confirmed the attacker’s death.

- Police believe that he acted alone.

- Media outlets are providing conflicting information on the attacker’s identity, saying he was either a current or a former student.

- The shooter’s motives have not been established yet. Media outlets suggest that he could have considered himself a bullying victim.

Casualties

- Graz Mayor Elke Kahr has announced that the shooting incident killed nine people, including students and an adult.

- According to the Kronen Zeitung newspaper, 28 people were taken to the hospital.

- At least one of the injured is in critical condition; some of them suffered gunshot wounds to their heads.

Authorities' response

- The Austrian government cancelled all domestic political activities after the shooting attack.

- Interior Minister Gerhard Karner is traveling to Graz.