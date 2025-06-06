{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukraine strikes hotel in ZNPP satellite city of Energodar with drone

Maxim Pukhov stressed that the hotel was non-operational, so no one was injured

MELITOPOL, June 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out an attack on a hotel in the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant's (ZNPP) satellite city of Energodar with the use of a drone, sparking a fire, the city's head Maxim Pukhov said on Telegram.

"Tonight, Energodar came under another enemy attack. The hotel building on Stroiteley Avenue caught fire after being hit by a drone. I shall stress that the hotel was non-operational, so no one was injured. Emergencies Ministry units arrived on the scene right away. Their coordinated and professional actions allowed them to promptly localize the blaze," Pukhov wrote.

The rescuers managed to prevent the fire from spreading, so only one room was completely gutted by the fire.

Far Eastern terminal to double transshipment in Vanino port
Test shipments showed that the company can transship the volume of 32.8 mln metric tons and even more, Director of the company Vladimir Dolgopolov said
Russian ambassador to UK describes Kiev’s attack on Russian airfields as escalation
Andrey Kelin added that similar attacks may involve technology and data, provided by Western countries
Russia’s FAB bomb wipes out Ukrainian army platoon in southwestern Donetsk region
The strikes by Russian forces destroyed a considerable part of the Ukrainian army’s battalion deployed to hold defense in that frontline area
Trump, Xi agree to hold new round of trade negotiations as soon as possible
"Both sides should effectively use the mechanism of trade and economic consultations, adhere to an equal relationship, respect each other's interests and strive for a mutually beneficial result," the Chinese leader pointed out
Uzbekistan qualifies for FIFA world cup for the first time
Uzbekistan is the runner-up in Group A with 18 points
Ukraine says Russian fighter jets outmatch F-16s
Yury Ignat added that Russia has powerful air defenses, which work in tandem with aviation
Trump does not think Russia 'playing games' in Ukraine settlement
The US leader said this, commenting on the Russian government's statements about Ukraine
Almost one in three Gaza residents displaced since end of ceasefire — UN
According to the agency, the Israeli army has issued 35 displacement orders since military operations resumed
Trump says venue and date of his meeting with China’s Xi to be announced later
"As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing," the US leader said
Golden Dome missile shield project turns space into arena of armed confrontation — Ryabkov
Russia’s senior diplomat stressed that such US actions provoke escalation of tensions and an arms race in space paves the way for mutual distrust as well as for serious obstacles to cooperation on inter-state level regarding the peaceful exploration of space
People in seized Kursk Region village spent nights in bushes, eyewitness says
The man recounted that mornings started to get chilly in the fall, so the family went back to live in their house
Musk says Trump should be impeached
He also warned that the US economy would face a recession in the second half of 2025 as a result of US president's tariff policies
West tries to prevent Russia's return to ECOSOC with pressure — Foreign Ministry
"The Russian application was supported by two thirds of the UN member states participating in the vote," the ministry said in a statement
Retired French colonel questions Macron’s idea of sending troops to Ukraine
According to Jacques Hogard, the French president planned to do so in collaboration with the British, German and Polish armies, but the plan failed
Kiev officials now treated like pariahs when they come to US — former prime minister
Nikolai Azarov pointed out that just six months to a year ago, Kiev officials were welcomed with open arms in Washington
Russia to take into account Kiev regime’s transformation into terrorist one — Kremlin
In the late evening of May 31 and early hours of June 1, the Kiev regime carried out terrorist attacks on railway lines in the Bryansk and Kursk regions
Xi talks with Trump over phone — Xinhua
Details of the conversation were not provided
Air defenses down 10 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow — Mayor Sobyanin
"Emergency services currently at work where the debris of the destroyed UAVs landed," Moscow mayor added
US think tank shapes course toward militarization of Europe, expert says
According to Alexander Stepanov, the CSIS recently authored a report outlining six potential scenarios for Europe's future after the conflict in Ukraine
Activities of British Council declared as undesirable in Russia
The British Council has actively supported the LGBT movement, outlawed in Russia, and implements projects to steadily discredit Russia’s domestic and foreign policies, Russian prosecutors said
Hungarian PM accuses EU of using Ukraine conflict as 'pre-emptive strike' against Russia
According to the Hungarian prime minister, Brussels believes its primary objective is to "fight Russia in the East"
Putin’s message on terrorism intended for Western powers, not Zelensky — Ukrainian ex-PM
Nikolay Azarov said that Washington has also come to the realization that the current Kiev authorities are not capable of bringing peace to Ukraine
Israeli PM confirms enlisting Palestinian clans in Gaza to fight against Hamas
According to the statement, Israel "is acting wisely and resolutely, and with full support from the security system, in order to achieve the main goal, which is to completely defeat the terrorist organization Hamas"
Over 90% of families in Gaza have no money to buy food — UN
OCHA points out that "supplies continue to dwindle, as what is allowed into Gaza is merely a trickle"
Trump says Musk 'went crazy' while leading DOGE
The president also threatened to terminate all government contracts with Musk’s companies and cancel all subsidies
Trump bans entry for citizens of 12 countries from Monday
The restrictions will cover certain types of visas for citizens of each of these countries
Russia strikes Ukrainian attack UAV workshops, launch sites over past day
The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,400 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past day
Kamaz forecasts sales of 40,000-60,000 heavy haulers in Russia this year
Even the market decline by a factor of two compared to the abnormally high year of 2023 to 60,000 units conforms to levels before the crisis, Deputy CEO of the Russian truck maker Anton Saraikin said
Azerbaijani, Russian diplomats talk Baku-Moscow relations
"The meeting focused on political, economic, trade, humanitarian and other dimensions of Azerbaijani-Russian relations, regional and international security matters of mutual interest, as well as the post-conflict situation in the region," the report said
Gazprom increased gas supplies to Uzbekistan by 4.4 times in 2024
Pumping totaled 1.28 bln cubic meters as of 2023 year-end
Russian MFA warns countries against working with organizations like British Council
As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed, the positions of influence that London acquires in the course of certain activities are subsequently used to meddle in the internal affairs of other countries
US must lift restrictions on China following Geneva talks — Xi Jinping
"The United States needs to realistically assess the progress that has been made, and cancel the negative measures taken with regard to China," the Chinese leader stressed
Gas consumption in Russia rises by 5.2% in 2024 to 521.5 bcm — Gazprom
By 2030, the company expects domestic gas consumption in Russia to grow by approximately 20 bln cubic meters
Ukrainian army retreating from Komar community in western Donetsk region
The Ukrainian military tried to deploy reserves to that community but most of them were destroyed by Russia’s air strikes, the source added
Trump says urged Putin against responding to Ukraine's recent strikes on Russia
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions on June 1
IN BRIEF: Russian MFA spokeswoman comments on Zelensky, transfer of bodies to Ukraine
Maria Zakharova dismissed attempts to put pressure on Russia as futile
IAEA inspectors report hearing gunfire at ZNPP, presumably targeting drones — IAEA chief
On Thursday, Ukrainian troops launched several drone attacks on the training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, housing the world’s sole full-scale reactor hall simulator
Press review: Putin discusses Ukraine with Trump and Pope as Pakistan seeks Russia’s help
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 5th
Gazprom Neft creates chemicals increasing oil recovery factor
The company also registered patents on modern materials for polymeric surfactant flooding
US refuses to guarantee air defense support to Europe after Ukraine crisis — Bloomberg
According to the sources, London and Paris remain hopeful that the United States will provide intelligence data on the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine
Hamas did not reject Witkoff’s latest proposal on Gaza, leader says
"We did not reject the proposal but made some amendments", Khalil al-Hayya said
Ukrainian forces running out of weapons in all areas, situation in Sumy difficult — deputy
According to Dmitry Razumkov, the Ukrainian authorities are living in a parallel reality and saying that "Ukrainian troops are fully supplied by the state
Ukraine inks deal with Japan to receive $3 bln Russian-asset-backed loan
Prime Minister Denis Shmygal noted that Ukraine has already received a total of $14.7 billion as part of the ERA program
US to review its military deployments around world — Pentagon chief
Pete Hegseth pointed out that there are reasons why America has troops in certain places, but these commitments will not prevent the US from reviewing the entire structure of its armed forces deployment
Belgorod Region governor reports blown-up railroad tracks, no injuries
By now, train services on that sector have resumed
Trump expects solution to Ukraine conflict to be found eventually
In the course of a meeting with the German chancellor, the US leader said he regularly discussed issues related to the Ukraine crisis with Friedrich Merz
Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Beirut suburbs — IDF
Prior to that, the Israeli army issued a warning for this neighborhood, telling residents to leave their homes immediately
Not a single Russkoye Porechnoye resident survived Ukrainian occupation — authorities
District head Yelena Zhadanova added that the Ukrainian armed forces occupied the settlements in her district from the very first days of the invasion
Trump says he is ready to impose sanctions on Russia, Ukraine if no peace deal is made
The US leader explained that in his view, the deadline is "when I see the moment where it's not going to stop"
Russia to respond to attacks on its airfields as military deems right — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin did indeed tell Trump about plans to respond to the attack
Ukrainian military gassed civilians in Sudzha district, set fire to their homes — witness
Yelena Drugova explained that these events unfolded after the Russian army entered the settlement
Russian bishop describes Putin-pope call as long-awaited yet jolting
In Nikolay Dubinin's words, the shared desire to develop ties on the basis of common spiritual values "was met with great joy, naturally"
Ukrainian attack kills civilian, leaves another six injured in Russia’s Kursk Region
Acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said the attack left three underage children without their mother, and the authorities will provide the family with all necessary assistance
Traces of electric shock devices found on bodies of killed civilians in Kursk Region
Yelena Zhadanova, head of the Porechnoye village council in Sudzha, also reported that during the occupation, Ukrainian soldiers restricted the movement of Porechnoye residents, with FPV drones constantly flying overhead, endangering their lives
American investor makes Nord Stream 2 purchase pitch to Germany — newspaper
Officials in Germany are skeptical about the plan, the news outlet said
Doctors examine 3 children whose mother died in shelling of Rylsk in Kursk Region
According to Alexander Khinshtein, the children will be promptly provided with clothing and money to buy other necessities
Russia deems Radio Echo activities undesirable in country
In addition to Radio Echo GmbH, the Association for Slavic, East European and Eurasian Studies, based in the US, and Austria's Institute of Humanities were included on the list
FACTBOX: Ukrainian UAVs attacks Russian regions in night hours
The drone attack sparked a fire at a factory in the Saratov Region's Engels
No basis for return to START now, scenario increasingly unrealistic — MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, it would take rebuilding Russian-US relations from rubble to reset the START Treaty
Western deep state very uncomfortable with Putin-Trump dialogue — Russian official
Kirill Dmitriev noted that the signals of de-escalation disrupt the Western scheme of work "based on lies and confrontation"
Drone incidents at NPPs pose nuclear risk, must stop — IAEA chief
Employees undergo both initial and advanced training there, and emergency response drills are also held at the site
Russia, Chad reaffirm plans to step up political dialogue — MFA
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting was initiated by the African nation’s envoy
PREVIEW: President Putin to chair session of National Projects’ Council
The event’s agenda will be topped by the launch of new projects, which are aimed at achieving Russia's national development goals for the period up to 2030 and in the perspective up to 2036
NATO countries building up weapons stocks to levels not seen since Cold War — agency
The news agency notes that the alliance is taking these measures in response to the threat allegedly coming from Russia
Kim reassures Russia’s Security Council chief of Pyongyang’s support on Ukraine
DPRK leader expressed expectation and conviction that Russia would defend national sovereignty
Lebanese forces dismantle more than 500 military installations in country’s south — PM
According to the official, Lebanon "will not be able to achieve stability if Israel continues its aggression against it"
What we know about aftermath of Kiev's attacks on energy sites in Kherson, Zaporozhye
Early on June 5, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported a new Ukrainian drone attack on the region's energy facilities
SpaceX may decommission ISS-bound Dragon spacecraft after Trump’s statements — Musk
"In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," Musk wrote
Musk claims Trump would not have won presidency without him
The world's richest man couldn't contain his animus in responding to Trump's remarks that he was "disappointed" in him
Passenger transport market in Russia down 65% in 4M 2025 — Kamaz
Regions are main consumers of Kamaz products in this market and the government provides subsidies for the procurement of passenger transport within the framework of the fleet upgrade program, where the target of 85% of the renewal is set for each region, Deputy CEO of the Russian truck maker Anton Saraikin noted
UK engaged in search of external enemy amid domestic economic problems — diplomat
"This story is as old as the world," Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin noted
US gave Ukraine all weapons promised by Biden, former Ukrainian president says
According to Pyotr Poroshenko, Ukraine has until the end of the year to find an additional $12 billion to finance military needs
Ukraine’s Zelensky turns terrorism into ideology of his country — Russian lawmaker
"Zelensky is personally responsible for terrorist attacks that lead to the deaths of civilians," Vyacheslav Volodin said
Russia, Iran interested in preventing tensions around Tehran’s nuclear program — MFA
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties thoroughly exchanged views on the situation around Iran’s nuclear program, particularly in light of the upcoming International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors meeting
Kursk Region woman describes surviving violent attack by Ukrainian troops
Yelena Drugova recalled that after being wounded, she attempted to crawl toward a nearby house but was unable to reach it
Russian MFA says UK uses British Council to erode sovereignty of countries
According to Maria Zakharova, following the start of the special military operation, the British Council acted in lockstep with the unprecedentedly hostile anti-Russian moves of the UK government
Gazrom Neft develops technologies making oil lifting cheaper
More than a dozen solutions have already been created and tested in high-speed multi-stage hydraulic fracturing, chemicals and digital tools for fracking support, and horizontal well drilling, the company added
Israel delivers 17 strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs — TV
According to the report, the city’s southern outskirts were attacked by fighter jets and drones
Railroad tracks blown up in Voronezh Region before train passage — FSB
The Russian Federal Security Service specified that professional actions by the train driver and the train personnel who spotted damage to the railroad tracks and applied the emergency brake helped thwart a train crash or casualties
Terrorist attacks in Kursk, Bryansk Regions, negotiations: Putin addresses government
The Russian president was briefed on the incidents and the negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul
Pope Leo may have learned Russia’s Ukraine stance for first time in Putin call — expert
Alexander Stenko noted that as head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV hasn’t overtly spoken out against Russia
Death toll in Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region's Rylsk climbs to two
Governor Alexander Khinshtein said that an 83-year-old woman died in hospital
Slovak PM asks that Ukraine peace language be included in EU Council final statement
In Robert Fico’s opinion, the European Union needs to exercise its own plan to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible
US, China settle some disputed issues in trade — Trump
The US president highlighted "very good shape with China and the trade deal"
Tragedy averted in Voronezh Region after train tracks booby-trapped with explosives
No casualties were reported, Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed
Several groups of Ukrainian soldiers surrender in DPR
Currently, the Ukrainian prisoners of war are in a safe location, receiving necessary aid
Ukraine strikes hotel in ZNPP satellite city of Energodar with drone
Maxim Pukhov stressed that the hotel was non-operational, so no one was injured
Russia responds to Kiev’s attacks on Kherson Region civilian infrastructure — governor
Vladimir Saldo said earlier that the Ukrainian military launched a massive drone attack on the region on the evening of June 4, which left 192 settlements in seven municipal districts or over 120,000 people without power supply and water
Russia to repair aircraft damaged after Ukraine’s June 1 attack — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted the Kiev regime’s statements about the attack’s aftermath
British Council seeks to erase Russian identity of CIS citizens — Russian senator
The council will also continue to meddle in Russia’s affairs, using CIS territory and citizens, Vladimir Dzhabarov added
Russia’s declining inflation opens door to easing monetary policy, lowering key rate
President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin still noted that companies are registering a growing number of problems, including the curtailment of investment programs and difficulties in relations with suppliers, which have led to delivery delays
British Council obtained information about Donbass troops through Ukrainian refugees — FSB
According to the Russian Federal Security Service, the British Council's activities acquired a clearly subversive character
Orban sees EU bracing for another decade of countering Russia amid proxy war in Ukraine
Commenting on the Ukraine crisis, the Hungarian PM said that Brussels viewed Ukraine as "the first line of European defense" where pan-European interests were currently being defended
Kremlin mum on what Putin told Trump about retaliation for Ukrainian airfield strikes
As Yury Ushakov noted, Donald Trump emphasized that "the American side had not been informed about this in advance by the Ukrainian relevant authorities"
Russia to defend rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine to resolve crisis, says Lavrov
Respect for the Russian language, the great culture created on its basis, and the people who speak it are very important for Russia, the Russian foreign minister said
Nissan filed applications for trademarks in Russia — patent authority
Registration will be under classes of the International Classification of Goods and Services
UN comments on Trump’s threats to sanction Russia, Ukraine
Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized that the UN always feels the best way to resolve any conflict "is through negotiations"
London steps up efforts to remove Georgian Dream from power — SVR
The SVR added that the Anglo-Saxons could not accept Tbilisi's withdrawal from the cage of their unquestioning vassals
Roscosmos ready to make Oreshnik missile as powerful as Russian Defense Ministry wants
Russia responded by firing its newest Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile with a non-nuclear warhead at a Yuzhmash Ukrainian defense industry plant in the city of Dnepr, President Vladimir Putin said earlier
US redirects anti-drone technology from Ukraine to US forces — media
This step caused concern among those who support Ukraine
