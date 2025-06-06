Ukraine strikes hotel in ZNPP satellite city of Energodar with drone

MELITOPOL, June 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have carried out an attack on a hotel in the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant's (ZNPP) satellite city of Energodar with the use of a drone, sparking a fire, the city's head Maxim Pukhov said on Telegram.

"Tonight, Energodar came under another enemy attack. The hotel building on Stroiteley Avenue caught fire after being hit by a drone. I shall stress that the hotel was non-operational, so no one was injured. Emergencies Ministry units arrived on the scene right away. Their coordinated and professional actions allowed them to promptly localize the blaze," Pukhov wrote.

The rescuers managed to prevent the fire from spreading, so only one room was completely gutted by the fire.