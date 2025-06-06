Death toll in Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region's Rylsk climbs to two

KURSK, June 6. /TASS/. The number of people killed in a Ukrainian strike on Rylsk in Russia’s Kursk Region has risen to two, as an 83-year-old woman died in the hospital, acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on his Telegram channel

Earlier reports indicated that Ukrainian troops targeted Rylsk in the Kursk Region, killing a woman and injuring six people.

"An 83-year-old woman wounded in yesterday's shelling of Rylsk died this morning in hospital," he wrote.

Khinshtein added that doctors did everything they could, but it was impossible to save the woman, as her injuries were too severe.

"I extend my sincere condolences to her family and loved ones. We will provide all the necessary assistance to the family," he emphasized.

The Ukrainian attack hit apartment and private houses in Rylsk, and smashed the windows of a non-operational bakery.