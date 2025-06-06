At least 12 children injured in bus accident in Russia’s Far East

KHABAROVSK, June 6. /TASS/. At least 12 children were hurt after a passenger bus crashed near Russia’s Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk, local investigative committee’s press office reported on Friday.

"Twelve minors were slightly injured suffering bruises as a result of the accident and they were rushed to hospitals," the press office reported.

Local traffic inspection authorities reported earlier that seven children were injured and taken to hospitals after the bus crash.

Up to 30 children were on board of the bus during the ride and after the accident 12 of them were transported to local hospitals as they sustained various injuries.

The accident took place near house No. 12 on Molodyozhnaya Street in the village of Voronezhskoye-2 in the Khabarovsk District, where a bus carrying children on a tour to the Priamursky Zoo lost control and overturned.

According to preliminary data, the bus brake system failed.