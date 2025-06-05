Rail traffic restored in Russia’s Voronezh Region as damaged tracks fixed

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The railroad tracks damaged on the Yevdakovo-Saguny sector in the Voronezh Region on Thursday morning have already been restored, Governor Alexander Gusev said on his Telegram channel.

Train services on that sector have resumed, Russian Railways confirmed in a statement.

"After the damaged segments were replaced and infrastructure was inspected, rail services on the Yevdakovo-Saguny sector reopened on both tracks," the statement reads.

Railroad tracks were blown up in central Russia’s Voronezh Region minutes before a train passed, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier. "Professional actions by the train driver and the train personnel who spotted damage to the railroad tracks and applied the emergency brake helped thwart a train crash or casualties," the FSB noted.

According to it, the incident is being investigated as a terrorist act.