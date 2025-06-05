Railroad tracks blown up in Voronezh Region before train passage — FSB

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Railroad tracks were blown up in central Russia’s Voronezh Region prior to the passing of a train on Thursday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

"A railroad in the Voronezh Region was damaged as an explosive device was activated this morning minutes before a train passed. Professional actions by the train driver and the train personnel who spotted damage to the railroad tracks and applied the emergency brake helped thwart a train crash or casualties," the FSB specified.

Early indications suggest that a criminal probe into terrorism can be opened, the FSB added. The circumstances behind the incident are being investigated.

As many as 21 long-distance passenger trains have been delayed due to the emergency, according to the Federal Passenger Company.

Grand Service Express which said earlier that three trains to Crimea and two trains from the peninsula had been stranded resumed train operation in the region.