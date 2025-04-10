Fire outbreak contained at Komsomolsky Refinery — spokesperson

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. A fire outbreak at the Komsomolsky Oil Refinery was contained and there was no spill of petroleum products, a refinery spokesperson told TASS

"Emergency services localized the fire outbreak at the RN – Komsomolsky Refinery production facility; fire propagation and petroleum products spill were prevented. Nobody was injured; there is no threat to the population, and environmental monitoring is on the site," he said.

The refinery established a center to eliminate the fire outbreak and find out causes of the occurrence. The Komsomolsky Refinery is a major supplier of petroleum products in the Far East.