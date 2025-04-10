42 Ukrainian drones downed over Russian regions during night

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Forty-two Ukrainian drones were shot down over seven Russian regions during the past night, the Russian defense ministry said.

"From 8:15 p.m. Moscow time on April 9 to 6:00 a.m. on April 10 (5:15 p.m. GMT April 9 to 3:00 a.m. April 10), Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 42 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Thirteen UAVs were shot down over the Bryansk Region, 12 over the Kaluga Region, seven over the Kursk Region, four over the Belgorod Region, four over the Republic of Crimea, one over the Orel Region, and one over the Moscow Region," it said.

According to preliminary data cited by Kaluga Region governor Vladislav Shapsha, no one was hurt and no damage was done to infrastructure facilities.