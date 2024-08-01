Death toll from landslides in southern India reaches 277

NEW DELHI, August 1. /TASS/. The death toll from the landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala has risen to 277, The Times of India newspaper reported, citing the state health department’s data.

Earlier, it was reported that 163 people had died. More than 200 people have been injured. Kerala authorities have confirmed that 227 people are still missing.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram of condolences to the Indian President and Prime Minister, Droupadi Murmu and Narendra Modi, with regard to those who had lost their lives due to the landslides in the state of Kerala.

After two days of torrential rain, three landslides occurred within 4 hours in Wayanad district in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The search and rescue operation continues, the servicemen are involved in it, as well as the air force equipment and search dogs. The landslides demolished many houses, roads and a bridge.