One missing, four injured in heavy storm in Crimea

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Four people have been injured and another one is missing in a heavy storm in Crimea, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"One person is missing and four others have been injured in a slew of hazardous weather events," the ministry said, adding that its employees had been busy evacuating people from flooded houses all night through.

The latest reports from the Russian Health Ministry say seven more people have been injured in the most recent bout of bad weather in Yevpatoriya in northwestern Crimea, of whom two have been hospitalized.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, more than half a million people have been left without electricity and heat supply of five residential blocks in Yalta has been disrupted.

On Saturday, the authorities on the Crimean Peninsula issued a storm warning until Monday, while decreeing a day off for November 27.