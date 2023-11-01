Number of arrests following riot in Dagestani airport rises to 15

MAKHACHKALA, November 1. /TASS/. The number of people, sentenced to administrative arrest in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan following riots in the airport of its administrative center of Makhachkala, has risen to 15, a spokesperson for the region’s Supreme Court has told TASS.

Zarema Mamayeva said that eight people had been sentenced to eight days of administrative arrest, while two more detainees were sentenced to 60 hours of community service each.

Earlier reports pegged the number of persons sentenced to administrative arrest at seven.

Mass riots took place at the Makhachkala airport on October 29 due to the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Several hundred people entered the airport building and the airfield and stayed there before they were forced to leave by law enforcement officers. According to the latest data, more than 20 people were injured, including police officers, and more than 80 rioters were detained.