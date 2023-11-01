{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Number of arrests following riot in Dagestani airport rises to 15

Mass riots took place at the Makhachkala airport on October 29 due to the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the escalation of tensions in the Middle East
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MAKHACHKALA, November 1. /TASS/. The number of people, sentenced to administrative arrest in Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan following riots in the airport of its administrative center of Makhachkala, has risen to 15, a spokesperson for the region’s Supreme Court has told TASS.

Zarema Mamayeva said that eight people had been sentenced to eight days of administrative arrest, while two more detainees were sentenced to 60 hours of community service each.

Earlier reports pegged the number of persons sentenced to administrative arrest at seven.

Mass riots took place at the Makhachkala airport on October 29 due to the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Several hundred people entered the airport building and the airfield and stayed there before they were forced to leave by law enforcement officers. According to the latest data, more than 20 people were injured, including police officers, and more than 80 rioters were detained.

Military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian troops shell DPR 47 times in past day, two civilians killed
Ukrainian fire targeted Novoluganskoye, Gorlovka (two districts), Golmovsky, Yasinovataya district, Donetsk (five districts) and Staromikhailovka
Read more
Safe defense line built by Russian forces near Kremennaya in LPR — volunteer
Mikhail Zaplavnov noted that the situation in this area was quieter than it was some two to three months ago
Read more
Nothing can justify bombardments of civilians in Gaza — Putin
According to Russian President, the horrific developments are unfolding in the Gaza Strip now
Read more
Russian forces in Syria deliver strike on positions of Syrian militants
"Two underground hideouts and a warehouse with drone parts near the settlements of Inkzik and Kansafra were hit" in the course of the strike, Vadim Kulit said
Read more
HAMAS military wing reports clashes with Israeli military in Gaza
The group claimed that the Palestinians had managed to destroy several Israeli vehicles
Read more
Lavrov warns against Palestinian-Israeli conflict spreading to Syria
"The ministers pointed to the risk of external forces’ attempts to turn the Middle East in the current explosive situation into an arena for settling political accounts," the ministry noted
Read more
US continues biological weapons program — Russian top brass
According to Igor Kirillov, in March 2023, a new US strategy in the field of bioproduction, developed by the Defense Department, was approved
Read more
US to test-launch its Minuteman III ICBM on Wednesday — Pentagon
It will be the fourth Minuteman III test this year, following launches in February, April and September
Read more
Russian mission demands Moldova honor commitments to OSCE
In its statement, the Russian mission also urges the European Security Agency’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights to intervene immediately
Read more
De-dollarization becoming reality due to troubled US currency - Russian Foreign Ministry
Dozens of years ago the United States "offered using the dollar as an international currency to make the life of everybody better, simpler, and more comfortable," the diplomat said
Read more
Around 420 children killed or injured in Gaza daily — UNICEF
Al Jazeera quoted a UNICEF spokesman as saying the "numbers are appalling"
Read more
Israel’s large-scale ground operation in Gaza hasn’t happened yet — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi told
Read more
Gaza becomes graveyard of children — UNICEF
According to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 3,450 children have died in the enclave
Read more
Houthi say they hit Israel with missiles, drones
According to Houthi spokesman Yahya Saria, the movement "will continue to deliver more qualitative strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression is stopped"
Read more
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Kremenchug, air raid warning declared in 10 regions
As of 00:05 Moscow time, air raid warning has been declared in the country’s regions of Vinnitsa, Kiev, Kirovograd, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Cherkassy and Kirovograd
Read more
Ukraine shells Russia’s borderline Belgorod region, minor damage reported
According to preliminary information, there are no casualties
Read more
Russian gold imports to Hong Kong soaring with nearly eight-fold y-o-y increase — HK data
In August, Hong Kong purchased gold in Russia worth $892.3 mln, which marked a historical high for at least the past 11 years
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian UAV, naval drone production sites in past day
Russian forces repulsed five Ukrainian army attacks and destroyed two Leopard tanks in the Kupyansk area over the past day
Read more
Ukraine loses about 80 troops near Priyutnoye in past day, Russian politician says
"They also lost at least two armored personnel carriers, about five pickup trucks and SUVs, as well as a self-propelled artillery gun," Vladimir Rogov added
Read more
Norwegian ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry
The ministry slammed the actions by the Sor-Varanger municipality’s mayor, who personally removed the Russian consulate general’s wreaths, as an act of vandalism and an example of Russophobia and disrespect to the memory of fallen soldiers
Read more
Freight turnover with Asia growing to $271.9 bln this year — Russian PM
The trade turnover over the North-South international corridor is 30% above last-year indicators over three quarters of 2023
Read more
Dollar to ruble exchange rate falls by 4.66% in October, euro — by 4.36%
From October 2 to October 6, the ruble accelerated its decline against the dollar, and by October 9, the currency surpassed the 102 rubles for the first time since March 23, 2022
Read more
US Secretary of Defense says Russia may ‘challenge’ NATO
Lloyd Austin also argued that if Russia's special military operation in Ukraine succeeds, it will allegedly jeopardize the security of neighboring countries, especially Baltic nations
Read more
Lavrov cautions world against crisis for `decades, if not ages’ in Gaza
Russian Foreign Minister said as he urged humanitarian efforts to rescue the Gaza population
Read more
Moscow to prevent turning Central Asia into another bridgehead for threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said in an interview with BelTA
Read more
Kiev uses man-made tragedies to beg for Western aid — Russian UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya underscored that Ukraine had "numerous opportunities to silence the guns"
Read more
Russia continues to view UN as global mechanism for which no alternative exists — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Turkish initiative to set up an alternative mechanism to the United Nations would "require an international consensus at the very least"
Read more
At least one person killed, five injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk
Izvestia reporter Yevgeny Bykovsky got injured in the shelling
Read more
Slovak PM reiterates no support for new anti-Russian sanctions if they harm country
According to Robert Fico, Bratislava will not support the next EU anti-Russian sanctions in the field of nuclear energy
Read more
German-made Leopard tanks prove inefficient on battlefield, says DPR
According to Yan Gagin, Ukrainian servicemen perish both in operations as Leopard 2 crews and in attempts to evacuate the armor from the battlefield
Read more
Celebrating Halloween ‘doubly inappropriate’ amid Russia’s standoff with West — Church
"Halloween is a totally alien, externally imposed holiday, which, effectively, serves to legitimize the demonic, evil, inclination in the minds of the people," Bishop Euthymius of Lukhovitsy said
Read more
West deliberately conceals information about victims in Donbass — Russian ambassador to UN
According to Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, during the period from May 2014 to September 2023, on the territory of the DPR more than 9,000 civilians, including 230 children, were killed, more than 13,000 people, including 825 children, were wounded
Read more
Defense contractor delivers new batch of BMP-3 fighting vehicles to Russian troops
BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles are well suited for operation in low temperatures, which is important, considering the approaching winter
Read more
Three Russian journalists wounded during shelling of Donetsk — Izvestia media holding
An Izvestia news team was wounded while working at an area of shelling in Donetsk, the media holding said in a statement
Read more
Israel confirms hitting Gaza Strip `from air, ground and sea’ — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi noted that it has not been a large-scale offensive yet
Read more
Hamas military wing says it bombed Tel Aviv
It also reported that it had bombed the entire Gush Dan area
Read more
Israel Defense Forces reports intercepting aerial target above Red Sea
The IDF press service said the IDF had "intercepted a surface-to-air missile that was launched from Lebanese territory toward an IDF UAV"
Read more
Israel ready to flood Hamas underground tunnels where hostages may be held — Hersh
The American journalist also said that the Israeli army continues to bombard the gas into ruins
Read more
Russia remains in contact with Israel, signals need to find peaceful solution — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat told BelTA in an interview
Read more
Israel ready to deal with any developments on Lebanese border — official
The Israeli government will resolutely suppress all kinds of provocations from radicals from Lebanon, said the country's national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi
Read more
Ukraine loses 200 troops, Leopard tank near Rabotino in one day — Zaporozhye politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, enemy attacks were also repulsed near the settlements Novoprokopovka, Kopani and Nesteryanka
Read more
UK minister’s words about Hamas delegation’s visit to Moscow offensive – Russian embassy
The diplomatic mission believes that Grant Shapps is “like a magician, trying to divert attention from London’s own unbalanced line in the Middle East settlement”
Read more
Lavrov doubts talks on two-state solution for Palestine, Israel could take place now
According to Russia’s top diplomat, they will hardly engage right now
Read more
Top security official accuses US of preparing Ukraine for warfare against Russia
"In these circumstances, Russia stood up to protect the population of Donbass and prevented these aggressive plans from being carried out," Nikolay Patrushev underlined
Read more
Gaza death toll rises to 8,525 — media
The Palestinian Health Ministry official said that the Al-Shifa Hospital in central Gaza and the Indonesian Hospital in the enclave’s north might run out of fuel for power generators on Wednesday
Read more
Israeli intelligence proposes relocating 2.3 mln Gaza Palestinians to Sinai Peninsula
At the same time, the Israeli Intelligence Ministry proposed creating a special security zone inside Israel that would prevent Palestinian refugees from entering the country
Read more
Buyer of business Decathlon in Russia launches new retail chain Desport
The assortment will be gradually expanded to include the new chain's own brands, as well as other well-known brands
Read more
Press review: IDF shrinking before Gaza maze and Kiev flogs 'peace formula' but buyers few
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 30th
Read more
Kiev loses almost 750 troops in Zaporozhye battles over week — regional head
Yevgeny Balitsky reported that the Ukrainian military continues "reckless and criminal strikes against the civilian infrastructure of populated areas in the region"
Read more
Russian who defected to fight for Ukraine charged with treason — FSB
According to investigators, the man left Russia for Ukraine via third countries and is now fighting against Russian forces in the Ukrainian army, the spokesman for the security service added
Read more
EU intends to introduce additional in trade restrictions against Russia for $5.3 bln
The latest EU sanctions list is expected to include more than 100 individuals and 40 business entities
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky plans to fire counteroffensive’s commander — Time magazine
One of the correspondent’s sources bluntly admitted that Ukraine "is not moving forward"
Read more
Russia needs to focus on domestic developments amid sanctions — official
According to Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, "it is important to strengthen the country's sovereignty, increase the resilience of the Russian economy to the effects of external and internal threats, as well as ensure economic security"
Read more
US elites behind conflicts in Ukraine, Middle East — Putin
Russian President drew attention to the fact that the Americans are establishing their military bases everywhere
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says US deliberately seeks to escalate Ukraine conflict
Dmitry Polyansky reminded the audience of the words of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, who said that the authorities in Kiev did not agree to peace during the negotiations with Moscow last March because Washington did not allow them to do so
Read more
More explosions reported in Ukraine’s Khmelnitsky Region
In the early hours of Wednesday, Ukrainian media said multiple blasts had rocked the Ukrainian regions of Khmelnitsky and Poltava, including Mirgorod, a town located next to a major military airfield, and Kremenchug, housing the country’s largest oil refinery
Read more
Israel sees provocations from Yemen, but focused on Gaza for now — army
Thus Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Daniel Hagari commented at the evening briefing on the information about Israeli air defense forces intercepting aerial threats over the Red Sea
Read more
IDF spokesman says no info on possible civilian casualties in Jabalaya
In his words, the primary target of the Israeli strike was an underground facility where a senior HAMAS commander, Ibrahim Biari, was taking shelter
Read more
Hamas denies female hostage liberated by Israeli military
"We deny information that the enemy has reached any of the persons held by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades," spokesperson for the militant wing Abu Obaida said
Read more
Russian forces receive weapons that downed 24 Ukrainian warplanes over 5 days — Shoigu
During the meeting with the service members, the Russian defense minister drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Air Force had suffered heavy losses among combat aircraft over the past week
Read more
Russia’s victory in Ukraine to ‘embolden’ Moscow, Tehran, Blinken claims
According to the US Secretary of State, "the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have clear links"
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian air-launched ammunition arsenal in Cherkassy Region
Russian forces repulsed nine Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day
Read more
Import-substituted SJ-100 with Russian PD-8 engine to begin testing in December
The SJ 100 is the first civilian aircraft developed in Russia
Read more
Israeli military assault Gaza from five directions — TV
According to the Al Arabiya television channel, fierce fighting between the Israelis and the Palestinians broke out in the north of the Gaza Strip and near the Erez Crossing, also known as the Beit Hanoun Crossing
Read more
Putin offers condolences to Kazakh leader over coal mine accident in central Kazakhstan
Russian President expressed his hope that miners remaining underground would be rescued
Read more
Number of arrests following riot in Dagestani airport rises to 15
Mass riots took place at the Makhachkala airport on October 29 due to the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the escalation of tensions in the Middle East
Read more
Blasts reported in one more Ukrainian city
As of 01:55 Moscow time, an air raid alert remains in place in Ukraine’s regions of Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Poltava, Sumy and Cherkassy
Read more
DPR court sentences 3 Ukrainian servicemen to life for mass killing of civilians
The three servicemen - 25-year-old Denis Zalevsky, 25-year-old Yevgeny Kiris and 23-year-old Bogdan Kashpruk - were found guilty of attempted murder and murder of two or more individuals, committed in an organized group and motivated by politically and/or ideologically-motivated hatred, as well as of brutal treatment of civilians on an occupied territory
Read more
US gets weaker, loses positions, ‘Pax Americana’ becomes thing of the past — Putin
Russian President added that "everyone sees it, understands it, even by looking at trends in the global economy"
Read more
King of Jordan calls for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
In his opinion, the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict "is to create an independent Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, which would co-exist with Israel peacefully"
Read more
Risks of Sweden’s NATO membership taken into account in Russia’s military planning
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko noted that the admission of Sweden to NATO had been "absolutely predictable"
Read more
US continues to brazenly plunder other countries — Russian security official
"Today, the Anglo-Saxons are trying to keep in place the neoliberal model of globalization, which is based on unequal economic and political relations and denying the interests of others," Nikolay Patrushev stressed
Read more
Serbia’s path to EU complicated by rejection of Russian sanctions — Serbian president
According to Alexandar Vucic, the other issue is the situation with Pristina and Serbia's relations with Kosovo
Read more
Russian diplomat differentiates between situation in Ukraine, Gaza
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that the Russian military uses high-precision weapons to target only military facilities or those infrastructure facilities that are linked with Kiev’s military capabilities, such as munitions depots and places where Ukrainian troops are deployed
Read more
Another Russian journalist reported to be injured in Ukraine’s shelling of Donetsk
"A cameraman working for our TV channel has sustained a fragmentation wound," the channel said in a statement
Read more
Russian economy developing at a faster rate than forecast — PM Mishustin
Russian Prime Minister believes that it is critical to regularly monitor not only the current state of individual industries and businesses, but also changes in external conditions
Read more
Russian reporter sustains chest wound during Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk
Yevgeny Bykovsky received a shrapnel wound
Read more
IDF spokesman confirms Israeli strike on refugee camp in Gaza
Hecht told CNN that the strike was carried out in an attempt to eliminate a commander of the HAMAS radical Palestinian movement
Read more
Top Saudi diplomat thanks Lavrov for Russia’s backing of UNGA resolution on Palestine
The parties also pointed out that it was crucial for the international community to play a role in achieving an immediate ceasefire
Read more
Biblical-scale catastrophe unfolding in Gaza Strip — Russia’s UN envoy
"According to information received, the number of fatalities in the enclave has surpassed 8,000 people, half of whom are women and children," the envoy pointed out
Read more
15 rounds fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk on Tuesday evening
According to the mission, the city came under shelling five times in the evening
Read more
EU discussing 12th package of sanctions including ban on export of Russian diamonds
Ursula von der Leyen did not specify the timing of the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions
Read more
Ukrainian intel plans false flag operations with use of bioweapons — Russia’s top brass
The scenario of the preliminary training reportedly included the use of a virus of high pathogen avian flu which has the potential of causing a transspecies outbreak and is highly lethal for humans
Read more
Explosions reported in Ukraine’s Khmelnitsky Region
As of 01:15 Moscow time, an air raid alert remains in place in Ukraine’s regions of Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Poltava, Sumy, Khmelnitsky and Cherkassy
Read more
Head of Chechnya reports Ukrainian stronghold destroyed in Kharkov Region
Ramzan Kadyrov specified that Russian artillery fired at designated coordinates
Read more
Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel — Foreign Ministry
Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Read more
British ambassador to Russia completes her mission — embassy
Deborah Bronnert expressed hope that relations between Russia and the United Kingdom will eventually be restored
Read more
About 20% of weapons sent to Kiev end up on black market – Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky said that some of the weapons supplied to Kiev are "in the darknet, which means that it is available to anyone"
Read more
Russia’s Safiullin defeats world’s No.2 Alcaraz at Paris Masters
The Russian player, a qualifier, won the game 6:3, 6:4. Alcaraz was seeded second
Read more
Two Russians charged in US for unlawfully exporting to Russia
A criminal complaint was unsealed yesterday in Brooklyn charging Nikolay Goltsev, Salimdzhon Nasriddinov and Kristina Puzyreva, with conspiracy and other charges related to a global procurement scheme on behalf of sanctioned Russian entities, including companies affiliated with the Russian military, the US Attorney's Office said
Read more
Zelensky in denial about Ukrainian army's failure on battlefield — Time Magazine
"Despite the recent setbacks on the battlefield, Zelensky does not intend to give up fighting or to sue for any kind of peace," the author of the article wrote
Read more
ASEAN to discuss sending peacekeepers to Palestine, Malaysian defense minister says
Mohamad Hassan emphasized that Malaysia has always been committed to supporting the establishment of universal peace under the UN banner
Read more
Putin's vision for new world order aligns with China’s — envoy to Russia
Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui added that Russian President and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both forward-looking politicians who care about the whole world
Read more
Press review: Kiev seen instigating Dagestan riot and Erdogan blasts West in fiery speech
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 31th
Read more
Ukrainian military doubts efficiency of Bayraktar TB2 drones against Russian air defense
"For the TB2, I don’t want to use the word useless, but it is hard to find situations where to use them," Colonel Vladimir Valyukh of the Ukrainian defense ministry’s main intelligence directorate told
Read more
Patriarch Kirill calls on Christian leaders to work for peace on Holy Land
The Patriarch noted that the Holy Land and its people deserved peace at least in the XXI century
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down two Ukrainian drones above borderline region
On-duty air defense units intercepted two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles above the territory of the Kursk Region
Read more
Russia assessing informal US proposals on strategic stability, senior diplomat says
"It is a well-known position that has been put into a single document. We are calmly studying it and will give a response to the Americans in due time," Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Moscow can see through West’s ‘crocodile tears’ about Ukraine — Russia’s UN envoy
"You have no idea how cynical and duplicitous your efforts look. But this is now understood perfectly well in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America," Vasily Nebenzya emphasized
Read more
US, its satellites deriving 'bloody profits' from Middle East conflict — Putin
The 'Pax Americana,' the 'American world' - with a single hegemon - is crumbling, slowly but steadily becoming a thing of the past," he said
Read more