Emergency ministry's experts to measure sunken objects radiation in Arctic

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. An expedition featuring scientists and rescuers headed for Novaya Zemlya to survey potentially hazardous radiation objects, the Emergency Situations Ministry's press service told TASS.

"On October 4, the Akademik Mstislav Keldysh scientific-research vessel departed for another Arctic expedition to Novaya Zemlya. The expedition will assess the radiation level near potentially hazardous underwater objects near the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago. Rescuers will provide for the safety of participating scientists."

It is the 92nd expedition. It is due to finish by November 8. The expedition features scientists of the Academy of Sciences' Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, of the Kurchatov Institute, and the Emergency Situations Ministry's grouping of the Arkhangelsk Arctic Rescue Center and the Lider (Leader) Center. The rescuers will assist the scientists in collecting sediment samples and will conduct a sonar survey using remotely operated Falcon and Rovbuilder-600 vehicles.

Some 18,000 potentially hazardous radiation objects remain at the bottom of the Kara, Barents and White Seas.