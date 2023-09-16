Ukrainian troops fire 32 shells at Kherson Region overnight

GENICHESK, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have fired 32 shells from tube artillery at Novaya Kakhovka and other towns and villages in the Kherson Region overnight, a representative from the regional emergency services told journalists.

"Overnight, the Kiev regime continued to shell civilian infrastructure in Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Kazachyi Lagerya, Golaya Pristan, having fired a total of 32 shells from tube artillery," he said.

During the day on Friday, Ukrainian troops, using tube artillery, launched 50 shells at Sagi, Velikaya Lepetikha, Krynki, Podstepnoye, as well as delivered a projectile strike on residential areas in Novaya Kakhovka damaging four apartment buildings.