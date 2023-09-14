Unidentified men shoot at two buses in Central Russia

YAROSLAVL, September 15. /TASS/. A group of unidentified men fired shots at two buses in Russia’s Volga Area city of Yaroslavl, the press service of the local branch of the Russian Interior Ministry said.

"The department of investigations of the Interior Ministry Department in the city’s Dzerzhinsky District has opened a criminal case on charges <…> of hooliganism. According to preliminary information, unidentified men used an unknown weapon to fire shots at buses of the city’s public transport system," the statement says.

As a result, several buses were damaged.

A search for the miscreants is under way.