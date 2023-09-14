Families with children told to leaave several Kiev-controlled areas in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The authorities of Kiev-controlled territories of the Kherson Region have made the decision to evacuate families with children from several populated areas, the Kiev-appointed head of the Kherson military administration Alexander Prokudin said.

"The defense council of the Kherson Region made the decision to declare mandatory evacuation for families with children from populated areas within the shelling zone," he said.

He also said that a curfew in the region will be in place from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Moscow time.