11 Ukrainian drones shot down over Crimea — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Eleven Ukrainian drones have been shot down by Russian air defense systems over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"At about 5:30 a.m. Moscow time on September 14, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of plane-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Eleven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems over the Republic of Crimea," it said.

In the early hours of September 13, Ukraine launched ten cruise missiles at a ship repair yard in Sevastopol, seven of which were intercepted by air defense systems. Also, the Ukrainian military attacked a detachment of the Black Sea Fleet ships with three uncrewed boats that were destroyed by the patrol ship The Vasily Bykov. The Ukrainian cruise missiles hit two ships under repair. The defense ministry later said that the ships would be fully restored and rejoin their fleets.

Later, the ministry said that three more Ukrainian unmanned motor boats were destroyed by Russian Black Sea Fleet’s maritime aviation.