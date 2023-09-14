Nearly 60 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day

DONETSK, September 14. /TASS/. Fifty-seven shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the past day, eight civilians were wounded, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Thursday.

"During the day, the mission reported 57 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops. <…> Eight civilians were wounded in Donetsk and Gorlovka," it said, adding that 188 munitions were fired.

According to the mission, 23 houses and two infrastructure facilities were damaged.