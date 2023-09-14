Ukrainian drone shot down in Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone was shot down on Wednesday evening in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At about 9:30 p.m. Moscow time on September 13, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a plane-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down by air defense systems over the Belgorod Region," it said.

According to the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the aerial target was shot down over the village of Tulyanka. "According to preliminary information, no one was hurt, no damage was done," he wrote on his Telegram channel.