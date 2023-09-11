Ukraine repeatedly attacks borderline Kursk Region with drones

KURSK, September 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have repeatedly used drones to attack the town of Rylsk in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region over a couple of hours, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said.

"Another drone attack on Lenin Street. The roof of an administrative building damaged, glass shattered in some windows. There are no casualties," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Monday night, Starovoit said that Ukrainian troops had dropped an explosive device from a drone, damaging exterior walls and windows in two buildings on Lenin Street.