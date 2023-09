MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone was shot down over the Bryansk Region bordering Ukraine, the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Thursday.

"A Ukrainian attempted terrorist attack with the use of an unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted in the nighttime. Forces of the Russian defense ministry destroyed the unmanned aerial vehicle over the Bryansk district. No one was hurt, no damage was done," he wrote on his Telegram channel.