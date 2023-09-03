Ukrainian army dropped seven explosive devices on Belgorod Region - governor

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army dropped seven explosive devices from drones and shelled settlements in the Belgorod Region for about 46 times, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"Information about strikes made by the Ukrainian army against our region for September 2. Four artillery munitions were fired in the Belgorodsky District against Schetinovka village, and three - against Nekhoteevka village. Two explosive devices were dropped from drones in Nekhoteevka," the governor informed.

The Ukrainian army also shelled Urazovo settlement from a multiple launch rocket system, with one person killed and two others wounded, Gladkov said.