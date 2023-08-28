Russian Air Defense Troops destroy drone flying towards Moscow — mayor

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense Troops have downed an unmanned aerial vehicle flying towards Moscow in the Lyubertsy area near the Moscow Region, there are no casualties or damage, the capital's Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Today the Air Defense Troops destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow in the Lyubertsy area. For the time being, there are no casualties and no destruction. Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident," he wrote.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that the Air Defense Troops destroyed two drones over the Bryansk Region.