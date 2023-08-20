Three aerial targets shot down over Belgorod in less than one hour — governor

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. Three aerial targets were shot down by the air defense system over Belgorod and the Belgorod district in less than one hour on Sunday, according to the Belgorod Region governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He said earlier on Sunday that 12 aerial targets had been shot down over Belgorod and its environs.

"According to verified data about the use of the air defense system over Belgorod and the Belgorod district, three aerial targets were shot down from 1:50 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. Moscow time. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt. No damage was reported," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Russian defense ministry also said earlier in the day that three plane-type drones had been hit over the Belgorod Region.

On August 19, more than 150 various munitions were fired by Ukrainian troops at Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine. No one was injured.