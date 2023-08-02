Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 112 times in past day

DONETSK, August 2. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 112 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, in which three civilians were killed and 10 injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"The adversary fired a total of 421 munitions of various types," the mission said in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel.

The shelling left three civilians dead and ten wounded. Ten residential buildings and one infrastructure facility were damaged.

A total of 59 shelling attacks were registered in the republic on the previous day, Monday, June 31.