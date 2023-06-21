Kiev troops fire three MLRS rockets towards Donetsk

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine fired three rockets from a multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) towards the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk in the early hours of Wednesday, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"Three MLRS rockets have been fired," the mission said in a brief statement.

According to the report, the attack occurred at 3:35 a.m. Moscow time. The munitions landed in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk.