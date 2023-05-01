Russian Investigative Committee requests launch of investigation into train derailment

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin has requested the launch of a criminal investigation into derailment of a freight train in the Bryansk Region in western Russia, the press service of the Committee said in a statement on Monday.

"Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has tasked the governance of the Central Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee with launching a criminal investigation into derailment of a freight train in the Unecha District of the Bryansk Region and present a report on substantiated facts," the statement reads.

Earlier on Monday Governor of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz said that an unidentified explosive device had gone off at the 136th kilometer of the Bryansk-Unecha railroad, derailing the locomotive of a freight train and fueling a fire. No casualties were reported.