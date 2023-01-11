Five people injured in attack at Gare du Nord in Paris — media

PARIS, January 11. /TASS/. Five people were wounded on Wednesday in Paris when an unknown knife-wielding assailant attacked civilians at the Gare du Nord, the Le Figaro newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, four civilians were injured, as well as a border police officer. The reporters noted that the attacker himself was seriously injured during the arrest.

The BFM TV channel clarified that the police had to use firearms to apprehend the attacker.

The channel also reported that the departure and arrival of trains had been suspended. Law enforcement officers were working at the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident and the motives of the attacker.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the information about the attack on his Twitter page. He noted that "the attacker was quickly neutralized."