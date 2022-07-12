Miner missing in Raspadskaya-Koksovaya mine collapse found alive

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. A miner who disappeared a week ago in the Raspadskaya-Koksovaya mine collapse in Russia’s Kuzbass region was found alive, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Kemerovo region told TASS on Tuesday.

"The search and rescue operation has been completed, the miner was found alive and is currently treated in a medical facility," the press service said.

On July 5, two tremors of 4.3 and 3.2 magnitude were reported with a difference of just over an hour in Russia’s Kemerovo region, resulting in a collapse at the Raspadskaya-Koksovaya mine. At the time of the emergency, 190 people were underground, 188 of them were rescued, one was found dead, the fate of another miner was unknown.