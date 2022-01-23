Two teenagers detained in Omsk region on suspicion of murdering family - source

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Two teenagers have been detained in Russia’s Siberian Omsk region on suspicion of murdering a family, a source in the local law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"A 14-year-old girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend have been detained on suspicion of murdering a family. The girl is a daughter of the murdered woman," the source said.

On January 22, the bodies of a 38-year-old man, his 35-year-old wife and their ten-year-old daughter with stabbing wounds were found in a private house in the village of Yuryevka in the Omsk region. A 14-year-old girl and her six-year-old brother managed to escape, finding shelter at the neighbors.’

According to preliminary data, the girl told her boyfriend that her step-father had been molesting her.

An investigation is underway.