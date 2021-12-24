Flight from Krasnodar safely lands in St. Petersburg after sending alarm signal

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. A plane flying from Krasnodar, which sent an alarm signal in mid-air, has safely landed in St. Petersburg, a source in the aviation services told TASS on Friday.

"The Krasnodar-St. Petersburg flight has landed safely at the Pulkovo airport," he said.

According to earlier reports, the plane sent an alarm signal when flying over the Tambov region. The plane however did not change its route and altitude.

Earlier in the day, another plane flying from Saratov to Moscow sent an alarm signal 30 minutes after the takeoff and dropped altitude. By now, it landed safely at Moscow’s Domodedovo.