Suspect of murdering three girls in Orenburg region detained while stealing car

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Alexander Lazarev, who is suspected of the murder of three girls in the town of Gai, Orenburg region, was detained while trying to steal a car in the city of Orsk, Radik Galimov, senior aide to the chief of the Russian Investigative Committee’s Orenburg region department, told TASS on Sunday.

"He was detained while trying to steal a car. He is being taken to the investigator for interrogation," he said.

Three girls, aged from 17 to 19, were found dead after a fire in an apartment block in the town of Gai on September 30. According to investigators, the girls, all from the republic of Bashkortostan, were studying in Gai and were living in a rented flat. A criminal case was opened. The suspect of the murder, Alexander Lazarev, 30, was released from prison two months ago after serving a 9.5-year sentence for murdering a bar director in Orsk in February 2012. He was also convicted for robbery and released early.