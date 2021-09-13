Fugitive from detention center outside Moscow Mavridi apprehended - interior ministry

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Alexander Mavridi, who escaped from a temporary detention center in the town of Istra, in the Moscow Region, has been caught in Moscow, Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said on Monday.

"Officers of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Criminal Investigation Directorate jointly with the colleagues from the Moscow region and Russia’s Federal Security Service and with the support of the Russian National Guard Service officers detained Alexander Mavridi, who escaped from the temporary detention center in Istra along with four other accomplices on August 6," she said.

According to Volk, Mavridi was found in Moscow’s northern Mitino district. "He tries to struggle on the detention but was disarmed and taken to a territorial office of the Investigative Committee," she said.

Spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Directorate in the Moscow Region Olga Vrady told TASS that after taking fingerprints and identity verification, Mavridi will be taken for interrogation to the Investigative Committee’s Moscow Region Directorate.

Five inmates escaped from the Istra temporary detention center in the early hours of August 6 by unscrewing the locks on their doors. One of them is Alexander Mavridi, charged with murdering the owner of the Meat Empire company Vladimir Marugov. The other four fugitives - Ivan Tsurkanu, Alexander Butnaru, Denis Grozavu and Nikolai Teterya - are natives of Moldova facing charges of theft. Grozavu, Tsurkanu and Butnaru were apprehended several days later and Teterya surrendered to police. Additionally, two people were detained for aiding the prisoners’ escape. They are residents of Lobnya and Podolsk who provided money and shelter to the fugitives. Two detention officers have also been arrested. According to investigators, one of the detention officers deliberately turned off the cameras in the corridor, as well as those monitoring the control room. The officers then left the control room and went to sleep. They also left food hatches open, making it possible for five defendants to escape. Apart from that, acting chief of the Istra detention center Andrei Starshimov was was detained.