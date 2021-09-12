All victims of L-410 plane crash in Irkutsk region taken to hospital - call center

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. All victims of the hard landing of the L-410 aircraft in the Irkutsk region were taken to the hospital in the Magistralny village in the Kazachinsko-Lensky district, the district's call center told TASS on Monday.

"12 people were taken to the hospital <...> One in serious condition, the rest - with injuries of various degrees of severity. The nature of the injuries is fractures," the source said.

The source added that the bodies of those who died in the accident are still on the site of the crash.

A spokesperson with the regional government told TASS that the ambulance helicopter carrying the region’s Health Minister Yakov Sandakov and a team of qualified doctors had flown to the village of Kazachinskoye.

"There are three teams on board, including a doctor and a nurse, a neurosurgeon, a traumatologist, the minister and the head of the medical aviation department. There are only 10 people," the source said.

An L-410 passenger plane crash landed four kilometers of its destination, the settlement of Kazachinskoye, which is located some 500 kilometers of Irkutsk, on Sunday evening. The plane is lying in the River Kirenga. There were 14 passengers and two crew members aboard. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of violating air safety rules.