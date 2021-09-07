One dead, three missing after boat capsizes near Murmansk — source

MURMANSK, September 7. /TASS/. One person died, one was saved and three went missing after a boat capsized near Murmansk, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.

"Rescuers found one dead and one survivor with symptoms of hypothermia but not in life-threatening condition. They are being taken to Murmansk by a helicopter. Three went missing," the source said.

According to a TASS source in the law enforcement agencies, the three missing most likely drowned.

A spokesman for the Northwestern transport prosecutor’s office, the boat was found by coastal guards. According to preliminary data, the boat with its owner and four passengers sailed off from the settlement of Liinahamari on Tuesday morning for fishing.

A spokesman for the local emergencies services said earlier that a capsized boat that was washed ashore was found near the Dolgaya Shchel Bay. There were five people aboard.