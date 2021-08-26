Explosion rocks Kabul airport, injuring several people — report

CAIRO, August 26. /TASS/. Several people were injured in the explosion that occurred near the Kabul airport building, Afghanistan’s Shamshad TV reported Thursday.

According to the TV channels’ sources, the explosion could have been caused by a suicide bomber who blew himself up at the airport gate.

According to the report, there are several thousand people willing to leave Afghanistan currently present near the airport. Chaotic shooting is heard at the site.

The Pentagon confirmed the fact of the explosion. There is currently no information available whether any foreigners were injured in the incident.