Divers start lifting bodies remaining at Kamchatka helicopter crash site, says ministry

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Divers have started lifting the bodies of people killed in the helicopter crash in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, a source in press service of the country's Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Divers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have started lifting the bodies discovered earlier from the fuselage of the helicopter that crashed in Kurile Lake in the Kamchatka Region. On the previous day the search operation was suspended due to rough water. Rescuers started the work in the daytime and amid favorable weather conditions," the source said.

Previously the bodies of five people were lifted from the water.

On August 12, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Vityaz-Aero Airline carrying three crewmembers and 13 passengers crashed into a lake in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka. Eight people were rescued while another eight, including the pilot and the only child onboard, died. Investigators have opened a criminal case into the crash.